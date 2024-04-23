Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a condition that causes patches of inflammation within the central nervous system.

It can sometimes cause episodes or 'relapses' when a person has new symptoms or a recurrence of previous symptoms and can sometimes cause mobility issues. It can also cause symptoms on an everyday basis such as fatigue, bladder/bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, mood, cognitive issues, pain or spasms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Breaking the Silence’ is aimed at encouraging patients to have conversations around these symptoms that are often considered embarrassing or difficult to discuss.Dr Orla Gray emphasised the importance of having the conversation and said: "Nobody should be embarrassed by these symptoms. Patients should not feel alone, many people have these issues.

Dr Orla Gray (Consultant Neurologist) encourages people to 'Break the Silence' over MS symptoms. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It is important to talk to your MS Team, there may be simple resolutions to symptoms that we can suggest that can help on a practical level.

"It is also important to talk to family and friends so they can understand how important these symptoms are and how they are affecting your quality of life."A range of information and support is available to help patients. The MS Team, MS Nurse and MS Consultant are all a very useful area of support.