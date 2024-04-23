South Eastern Trust health development specialist sets out mindful toolkit as part of Stress Awareness Month
Stress Awareness Month is a pivotal time to shine a light on stress, its causes, symptoms and the best practices in trying to manage it.
There are several signs and symptoms of physical and mental strains of stress including panic attacks, difficulty sleeping, chest pains, being worried or tense.
Ed explained how the feelings associated with stress are not just contained within one month. “Yes it’s a dedicated time that we’re looking at stress, but that’s not just for April, it’s all year round,” he said.
“Stress is normal and we all have things that hit out of the blue. Stress is unpredictable and it is part of life. It is so important to look at how we look after ourselves when the stress hits."
Ed described how sometimes those who are experiencing symptoms of stress or find themselves in crisis can put off asking for help.
“The question is, why is that the case?" he continued. “For me it is two main things, one is that perception of ‘yeah, I’m ok’ and the other is the availability of resources and support, does that person know where to get help?”
Ed reflected that there is no “one size fits all model” when it comes to how a person deals with their own stress management. “Different things will help different people. Many of our techniques and guides are available through the Trust website. Ultimately you choose what is going to help you.”