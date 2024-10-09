Break the stigma of mental health

The Northern Ireland Football League are urging supporters to dig deep into their wardrobes and cupboards and find a treasured Irish League shirt of their favourite clubs to wear to a match this weekend.

The venture by NIFL is part of a campaign to challenge the stigma of mental health. By wearing a club shirt from years gone by they hope it will start many conversations and break down that stigma and feeling of loneliness. Portadown Football Club hope to see those shirts from bygone league and cup wins adorning Shamrock Park on Saturday evening against Loughgall and to the many conversations they may open up.