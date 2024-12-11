Bringing joy through art across children’s residential homes as Trust teams up with local artist
These sessions enabled staff and children to join forces in developing their artistic skills and creating bespoke winter wonderland masterpieces.
Assistant Director, Lakewood, Residential and Leaving Care Services, Marie-Louise Sloan expressed her enthusiasm for the art project.
She said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for staff and children to spend quality time together.
"There are many therapeutic benefits from engaging in art-based activities, as well as promoting emotional health and well-being.
"The sense of achievement in each piece of art created was delightful to be part of,” she added.
This initiative highlights the Trust's commitment to fostering creativity and emotional well-being, providing a platform for children and staff to come together to share accomplishments.