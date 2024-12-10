Saintfield’s Orlaith says thank you to Trust staff following stay on Ulster Hospital’s children’s ward

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:30 BST

Ten-year-old Orlaith McMullan said a heartfelt thank you to the Paediatric team at the Ulster Hospital following her own stay on the Craig Ward.

Orlaith saved her pocket money and donated art materials and treats as the McMullan family praised the care she received from the Healthcare Play Specialists.

Orlaith’s mum Lisa shared how her daughter “couldn’t have got through her stay without all the activities on the ward that the Play Specialists provided. We are just so thankful for everything.”

Play Specialist Gillian Sinclair, Orlaith McMullan, Staff Nurse Chloe Armstrong and Staff Nurse Aoife Harkin. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Play Specialist Gillian Sinclair added: “Orlaith kindly saved up her pocket money as she wanted to buy lots of Christmas art supplies and treats for the staff who looked after her.

“When she was a patient here on the ward, she enjoyed using fidget toys to help her feel calm as part of her recovery and Orlaith bought some of these also for the young people on the ward.

"We want to say thank you to Orlaith and her family for being so kind.”

