South Eastern Trust estates team raises over £5,000 for charity with “Movember” challenge

Staff from the Estates Team at the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have shown their support for men’s health by embracing the Movember challenge and growing moustaches throughout the month of November raising an outstanding £5,172 for the charity.

The Movember charity focuses on vital issues such as mental health, suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer.

Assistant Director of Estates, Jonathan Bradshaw, said: “There has been a number of colleagues and friends affected by men’s health issues over recent years, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

Staff from the Estates Team with Jonathan Bradshaw (Asst. Director of Estates). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"This year, the Estates Department participated in Movember and the team started growing moustaches and taking on some personal challenges throughout the month to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.

“I would like to say thank you to the team for embracing the hairy upper lip and for all the generous donations received, the amount raised has been phenomenal.”