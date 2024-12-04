Pensioners keep fit thanks to octogenarian fitness instructor
Every Tuesday the men and women come together for fitness and fun thanks to their well-loved instructor who brings plenty of laughter to the exercise class.
Billy, who recently turned 81 years of age, is still young at heart and is certainly not showing any signs of slowing down.
Not only does he take the seniors class at Glenmore, he also works as a one-to-one personal trainer.
Billy's love of fitness began when he was a teenager and, due to being bullied at school, he decided to find a boxing club where he could learn some skills.
"I was bullied a lot at school and work," Billy explained. "I was a big softie.
"I got invited to South Belfast Boxing Club. I just wanted to learn about boxing. I wasn't an aggressive person. I ended up winning the Co Antrim Championship."
Over the years Billy has had different jobs but he always came back to the world of fitness, taking classes for all ages.
About five years ago Billy started up a fitness group for seniors at the Glenmore Activity Centre in Lisburn, where the emphasis is on friendship and fun, as much as fitness.
"I call it 'social circuits'", Billy explained. "It is something people should be able to do without exerting themselves too much.
"It makes me want to get up and get out there.
"You have to have a sense of humour, that's what people know me for.
“I really do love taking the classes, I get a lot out of it."
The people who go along to Billy's classes at Glenmore certainly appreciate their instructor and have nothing but praise for him and the entire group.
June Birie, who acts as the entertainment co-ordinator for the group, said: "It is a whole community.
"We have such fun and we keep each other going."
Derek Smith, 83, commented: "I have been coming here for years. I come for the fellowship, the company, and the exercise.
"It keeps you active and keeps you young.
"I think Billy is brilliant. He is an amazing man. He makes it really fun."
Maureen Lindsay said: "I enjoy the community aspect of it. Billy is great fun. I really enjoy it."
Julianne Scott added: "Billy is great. He's a real character.
"I go to other exercise classes but he has a different way of doing things.
"I really look forward to coming. Even when I'm feeling bad or tired, I still make myself come.
"You feel better when you come out of it.
"It can be daunting to go to an exercise class but it gets your joints moving without putting pressure on you. It is gentle but you can push yourself if you want.
"There is a real mix of people, men and women, and we have great fun.
"It's a good social thing and everyone is so lovely too.
"We are all good friends and that is Billy's doing too."
Billy certainly gets as much out of the group as the members do. He added: "I like to put a bit back into society and help out.
"I hope it is helping other people as well."