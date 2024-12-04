A festive film treat helps to raise money for Lisburn-based charity Air Ambulance NI

Belfast Grand Central Station will transform into a festive cinema on Sunday December 8, for a special screening of the beloved holiday classic Elf to raise money for FareShare NI and Lisburn based charity Air Ambulance NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees are invited to wrap up warm and immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit while enjoying this heartwarming tale of Buddy the Elf.

Most Popular

Screenings will take place at 1pm and 3.30pm, and tickets are available for booking online at www.belfastfilmfestival.org/whats-on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Doyle, Station Manager at Belfast Grand Central shared her excitement about the station’s inaugural movie screening, saying: "With even more people making the most of bus and rail travel over the festive period and many travelling through Belfast Grand Central for the first time since it opened, we’re thrilled to bring a little Christmas magic to the station with this screening of Elf.

Belfast Film Festival CEO, Michelle Devlin joins Translink Smartmover, Connie Curistan at Belfast Grand Central Station to spread some Christmas cheer with news of a festive cinema on Sunday December 8 with a special screening of the beloved holiday classic Elf. This unique event is in support of two important causes: Translink’s Stuff a Bus appeal on behalf of FareShare NI and Air Ambulance NI. Pic credit: Translink

"It’s a chance for families and friends to come together, enjoy a festive favourite, and support two incredible charities. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and create some festive movie magic!"

The event is held in collaboration with Belfast Film Festival, whose CEO, Michele Devlin highlighted the importance of such initiatives:

"Bringing the magic of film to public spaces is at the heart of what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Events like this make cinema accessible to everyone while creating memorable community experiences.

"We’re delighted to partner with Translink to bring Elf to life in such a unique setting."

Proceeds from the screening will directly benefit Translink’s Stuff a Bus appeal in aid of FareShare NI and Air Ambulance NI, helping to support those in need during the festive season and beyond.