Get into the festive spirit at the Saintfield Christmas Vehicle Run

Gear up for Christmas at the Saintfield District LOL No.5 District Christmas Vehicle Run on Saturday December 14, 2024.

The run will start from the Ballygowan Church Halls Car Park, Comber Road, Ballygowan and will follow the route along Comber Road, The Brae, Belfast Road, Church Hill, Carrickmannon Road, Kilcarn Road, Saintfield Road, Balloo Road, Comber Road, Lisbane, Lisbarnett Road, Drumreagh, Moss Road, Church Hill, Ballygowan Church Halls Car Park. Registration is at 2pm. a Kids Pedal Tractor Run will be held at Church Halls at 3pm and the main vehicle run moves off at 4pm. 4.00pm Main Vehicle Run moves off To spread some Christmas Cheer, the organisers would love to see as many vehicles as possible decorated with lots of lights and tinsel. A prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle. Through this event the District is supporting the Children's Heartbeat Trust, and the organisers are aiming to collect as many donations as possible for that worthy cause. There is a suggested donation of £15 per vehicle. Additional donations are also suggested for additional passengers.