Get into the festive spirit at the Saintfield Christmas Vehicle Run
The run will start from the Ballygowan Church Halls Car Park, Comber Road, Ballygowan and will follow the route along Comber Road, The Brae, Belfast Road, Church Hill, Carrickmannon Road, Kilcarn Road, Saintfield Road, Balloo Road, Comber Road, Lisbane, Lisbarnett Road, Drumreagh, Moss Road, Church Hill, Ballygowan Church Halls Car Park. Registration is at 2pm. a Kids Pedal Tractor Run will be held at Church Halls at 3pm and the main vehicle run moves off at 4pm. 4.00pm Main Vehicle Run moves off To spread some Christmas Cheer, the organisers would love to see as many vehicles as possible decorated with lots of lights and tinsel. A prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle. Through this event the District is supporting the Children's Heartbeat Trust, and the organisers are aiming to collect as many donations as possible for that worthy cause. There is a suggested donation of £15 per vehicle. Additional donations are also suggested for additional passengers.
Tea, coffee and festive treats will be served on the day and hot food will be available to purchase. There will also be festive music playing throughout the afternoon to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. All colours of tractors are welcome at the event.
Saintfield District LOL No.5 would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year. They would also like to thank everyone for their support over the past year.