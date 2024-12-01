Get into the festive spirit at the Dundonald Christmas Market
Marketgoers are encouraged to visit this enchanted evening of seasonal joy on Thursday December 5 from 4pm to 8pm in Moat Park, Dundonald.
This market features a range of unique stalls displaying the very best in festive delights with local artisan food, art and craft.
From the moment you arrive, you’ll be greeted by the warm glow of festive lights and the tantalizing aromas of seasonal treats.
Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas gifts or planning to indulge in some festive delights, you’re in for an unforgettable experience. Among this year’s talented producers, you’ll find returning favourites, Tori’s Coffee Bakes and Cakes, Rosie McNeill Cakes and Tom & Ollie, alongside exciting newcomers who are sure to surprise and delight. Craving something hot and hearty? Enjoy mouthwatering street food from Urban Street Grub or The Lamb Van and treat yourself to a crepe from Hup Street Food.
For those looking for unique, handmade gifts, the market is brimming with treasures.
Discover beautiful artwork and print from Susanna Banks Art, and don’t forget to spoil your furry friends with bespoke dog treats from The Woofternoon Tea Company—because pets deserve Christmas magic too!
The festive atmosphere will be brought to life with live performances from Dundonald Primary School and Johnston School of Highland Dance as well as local musicians. Santa has promised to stop by, and his elves will join in on fun activities with children.