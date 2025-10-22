Bringing the hospital home as Trust expands innovative service across Lisburn

The South Eastern Trust’s innovative ‘Hospital at Home’ service has now rolled out across the Lisburn area.

Launched in May 2023 in the North Down and Ards area and earlier this month in the Down area, this ground-breaking service provides Consultant-led hospital-level care to people over 65 and those living with complex health conditions, in the comfort of their own homes or care home setting, helping to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

The Hospital at Home Multi-disciplinary Team consists of medical, nursing, pharmacy and allied health professionals, including physiotherapists, all working under the clinical leadership of Consultant Geriatricians.

Elizabeth Cork, who has dementia, had contracted a urinary tract infection.

Elizabeth Cork, her daughter Toni, Lagan Valley Hospital Deputy Sister, Christina Milligan and Nursing Student Lisa Bailey. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Her daughter Elizabeth said she could not speak more highly of the service her mum received from the Hospital at Home Team.

“The staff were lovely, they looked after her with so much care and compassion,” she said. “My mum did not want to go into hospital. The Nurses were coming out to see her, two to three times a day. They were so good.

“With Mum having Dementia and a UTI, which resulted in Delirium, she was more confused. Mum was more agitated and to have her treated at home was unbelievable. For Mum to feel secure and safe in her home and for me to be part of her care was really important as well.”

Lagan Valley Hospital Deputy Sister, Christina Milligan, added: “Elizabeth had become unwell and had not been herself. The Hospital at Home Service came out and treated her in the comfort of her own home.

Lagan Valley Hospital Deputy Sister, Christina Milligan and Elizabeth Cork. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Within the service we have Advanced Nurse Practitioners, Consultants and Registered Nurses. We are able to bring everything you can get in the hospital setting to the home and we were able to provide that for Elizabeth.

“Having patients nursed in their own home really does reduce the risk of infection which is going to lengthen their stay in hospital. With a patient being treated at home, it is much more beneficial for them. They have their family and there is no restriction on visiting.”

South Eastern Trust, Consultant Geriatrician, Dr Amanda Crawford commented: “We are delighted to now be able to expand the service across the Trust and this provides equitable care across all localities, for all patients.

"It is a very important pathway for hospital avoidance which provides an alternative to ED and admission. It provides hospital level care for those who are suitable for it.

“The feedback that we have received has been so positive. It is so rewarding to be able to provide hospital level treatments in the patient’s own home, it is such a privilege.”

Occupational Therapist, Barry Smyth added: “It is the way of the future. I think if we can keep patients at home, it is much better than them being in hospital.

"It reduces the risk of infection in hospital and it benefits them and their mental wellbeing by being able to stay in their own environment.

“You get a lot of job satisfaction from it, especially with the feedback that we are getting from patients and how well the service and Occupational Therapy is working for them.”