Hospital play specialists bring smiles to children and support to families as part of ‘Play in Healthcare Week’

The simple act of play can mean so much to a child especially when it comes to aiding recovery from surgery or adjusting to time spent on a hospital ward.

The Play Specialists in the Ulster Hospital work closely with families and their children, from birth up to 18 years of age. Their holistic approach acknowledges that healing extends beyond medical treatment.

Engaging in play and recreational activities helps keep young minds focused and provides distractions, which in turn, can aid in pain management.

‘Play in Healthcare Week’ is an annual awareness showcase that emphasises the importance of providing the opportunity, space and time for play to children in hospitals.

Ulster Hospital Play Specialist, Gillian Sinclair and Maria Toland. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Nine-year-old Maria Toland, who spent time in the Children’s Paediatric Unit described how the Play Specialists “helped me through the day.”

She said: “Being with them helped to distract me from everything else, like when you miss your friends at school. I made friends with the Doctors, the Nurses and definitely the Play Specialists.”

Maria’s Mum Lynore shared how much the Play Specialists helped her family while Maria was on the ward.

“The Play Specialists were so helpful to our family, they really helped us,” she explained. “We had not had a child in hospital before. The team were just so helpful with Maria.”

Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley explained how they “play with children and young people to help aid their recovery and help with communication between families and other staff members on the Ward."

She said: “We offer the children and young people as much choice as we can, whether it is toys, arts and crafts and games,

“Our work as Play Specialists is to work with the children and young people and help prevent their development from falling behind and regressing.”

“As a Play Specialist, I love the variety of the work. It can be challenging but it is such a rewarding career. It is lovely to be able to make a difference.”

Play Specialist, Gillian Sinclair, added: “We use play in the hospital setting to help reduce anxiety for the children while they are here on the ward.

"Working with them is very much centered on helping them to feel more at ease in a hospital environment.”