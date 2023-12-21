Cancellation of unpaid respite care in Woodlawn House Dungannon ‘a disgrace’ says Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has requested an urgent meeting with the Southern Trust following the cancellation of unpaid respite care.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “It’s disgraceful that the Southern Trust have cancelled unpaid carer respite in Woodlawn House Dungannon at short notice, due to a lack of space.

"As Chair of the All-Party Assembly for Carers and local MLA, I know first-hand that these respite facilities are a lifeline for unpaid carers who are looking after their loved ones 24-7 and I have read the recent report conducted by CarersNI & ESRC (2023) stating that unpaid carers across the North save our HSC & economy £5.8 billion in care costs each year.

Colm Gildernew MLA has requested an urgent meeting with the Southern Trust. Credit: Submitted

"Carers play a vital role in our society and their contribution must be recognised and their needs met.