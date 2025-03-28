Cancer charities clean up thanks to Paul’s car washing fundraising drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn man Paul Thompson, who set himself a goal of washing 100 cars to raise £1000 for cancer charities but much to his delight the effort has now raised an amazing £23,000.

Such was the success of the fundraising drive, Paul has decided to keep going and now plans to wash 200 cars to raise even more money.

The idea to raise money for cancer charities – Friends of the Cancer Centre, Cancer Focus NI, and Royal Marsden Cancer Charity – came about after Paul was diagnosed, first with testicular cancer and then with metastatic germ cell cancer.

"Following a visit to The Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital in September 2024 I decided it was time to try and give something back to the charities that had helped me when I was poorly,” Paul explained.

Lisburn man Paul Thompson presents a cheque to Friends of the Cancer Centre. The money was raised during a car wash fundraiser. Pic credit: Paul Thompson

"I have been based at Sprucefield Cars, Lisburn where the owner and my long term friend and former work colleague Keith Hyde has kindly allowed me to use his facilities, equipment and materials free of charge, which has played a major part in the success of this challenge,” Paul explained.

"The support and generosity of people has blown me away. It has been a truly humbling experience that I have enjoyed every minute of.”

Paul recently presented cheques to the three charities.

Lisburn man Paul Thompson recently presented a cheque to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The money was raised during a car wash fundraiser. Pic credit: Paul Thompson

Friends of the Cancer Centre was presented with a cheque for £7,890, and with Gift Aid added that comes to a fantastic total of around £9,500.

Cancer Focus NI received £10,000 including Gift Aid, and Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has so far received £2,500.

Being able to give something back has been a great experience,” Paul added.