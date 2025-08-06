Cancer journey brings ‘two Karens’ together through hope and friendship

Going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be a daunting and lonely experience but for Karyn Maguire and Karen Davidson, both in their 50s, a chance meeting in the Macmillan Cancer Unit at the Ulster Hospital blossomed into a life-changing friendship and ultimately, a shared mission to support others.

Known affectionately as ‘The Two Karens’, the pair began their breast cancer treatment in September 2021 and quickly became inseparable.

Supporting each other through chemotherapy, hair loss, and the emotional rollercoaster of a cancer journey, they emerged not only as survivors, but as founders of WeAreNextStep, a unique counselling, coaching and mentoring service for people navigating life after trauma.

Karen’s cancer journey began in 2014, when she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma and underwent a double mastectomy.

Karen Davidson and Karyn Maguire found friendship as they supported each other through their cancer treatment journey. Pic credit: SEHSCT

After several years of recovery, she was devastated to learn in July 2021 that her cancer had returned, this time HER2 and oestrogen positive, requiring chemotherapy.

Karyn’s diagnosis came just weeks later, in August 2021. The mother-of-three and former Staff Nurse was on the verge of signing a new contract with a global pharmaceutical company when she discovered a lump in her breast.

“I thought it was just lumpy, bumpy breasts from breastfeeding,” Karyn recalled. “But it turned out to be a 5cm triple negative tumour. Genetic testing later revealed I was BRCA2 positive, which was a huge shock as there was not a family history.”

Both women began treatment in September 2021 and fate brought them together.

Karen said: “I walked into the Unit that morning and saw Karyn sitting opposite me. I asked, ‘Is this your first treatment?’ She said yes and I said it was my first treatment too. Then she said her name was Karyn, and I said, ‘I am Karen too.’ From that moment, we just clicked. We swapped numbers and have walked the whole journey together ever since.”

From coordinating their Chemotherapy sessions to supporting each other through the emotional blow of hair loss, the two Karens became each other’s lifeline.

On their final treatment day, they celebrated with pink hats, feather boas, and a party in the Unit, a testament to their shared resilience and the support of the staff within the Unit.

Both have since channelled their experiences into WeAreNextStep.

Combining Karen’s counselling background and Karyn’s life and corporate coaching expertise, they offer support and practical guidance for people struggling to rebuild their lives after adversity.

Karen said: “Many women are navigating this silently. We want to be a voice for them, to show that it is possible to find hope and direction after trauma. For anyone facing a cancer diagnosis, the message is simple, reach out.

“It is scary and daunting and your family may not fully understand. Talk to other patients, they are the ones who really get it. Out of something so awful, you can find something incredibly positive, just like we did.”

Karyn added: “We went every step of the journey together and it made all the difference.

"I am so thankful I did not have to face it alone.”

Through their courage, friendship, and a desire to help others, ‘The Two Karens’ have turned one of life’s toughest challenges into a new beginning, for themselves and for those who need hope the most.