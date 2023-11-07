Celebrations at Lagan Valley Hospital as pharmacist wins top award
Mark Rea scooped the prestigious accolade for his outstanding work with pharmacy students.
In total, 89 hospital Pharmacist Tutors were nominated by the students across Northern Ireland - and of these nominations, one candidate is put forward by each of the hospital trusts for consideration by the regional panel.
Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist Niall O’Boyle explained how the award is designed to recognise those pharmacists who “do more than simply deliver effective learning for the students, but demonstrate the next level of practice and professionalism to which these future pharmacists aspire.”
He continued: “We are delighted to be able to congratulate Mark as NI Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year 2022/2023.
"His in-depth clinical pharmacy knowledge and astute ability to engage with and relay this to our undergraduate pharmacy students has been apparent throughout the year, and was only reinforced through his recognition as Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year.
"The award is a fantastic recognition of Mark’s commitment to pharmacy training and education and the Pharmacy Department is very proud of his achievement.”
Anita Lawther, Lead Pharmacist Medical Directorate added: “Mark’s ability to create a relaxed learning environment whilst balancing multiple competing priorities in the hospital environment, his ability to educate regarding complex clinical scenarios in an understandable manner and his ability to inspire undergraduate pharmacy students regarding their future role as pharmacists, makes him a worthy winner of Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year.”