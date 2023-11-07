A toast was raised at the annual Ulster University prize giving ceremony to a Lagan Valley Hospital based clinical pharmacist who was awarded NI Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year.

Mark Rea scooped the prestigious accolade for his outstanding work with pharmacy students.

In total, 89 hospital Pharmacist Tutors were nominated by the students across Northern Ireland - and of these nominations, one candidate is put forward by each of the hospital trusts for consideration by the regional panel.

Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist Niall O’Boyle explained how the award is designed to recognise those pharmacists who “do more than simply deliver effective learning for the students, but demonstrate the next level of practice and professionalism to which these future pharmacists aspire.”

Mark pictured with Northern Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist Louise Shephard. Pic credit: SEHSCT

He continued: “We are delighted to be able to congratulate Mark as NI Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year 2022/2023.

"His in-depth clinical pharmacy knowledge and astute ability to engage with and relay this to our undergraduate pharmacy students has been apparent throughout the year, and was only reinforced through his recognition as Hospital Pharmacist Tutor of the Year.

"The award is a fantastic recognition of Mark’s commitment to pharmacy training and education and the Pharmacy Department is very proud of his achievement.”

