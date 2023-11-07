High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has won the Best Use of Social Media Award at the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The centre was also shortlisted for Best Start Up and Best Consumer Facing Social Enterprise at the gala awards ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by over 600 people from across the Social Enterprise and wider business sectors, and was hosted by Northern Ireland’s Social Enterprise Ambassador, presenter Cate Conway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Marin, Chief Executive of charity Employers For Childcare, which owns and runs High Rise said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this Award, just a year after reopening, in recognition of our use of social media in promoting all that High Rise has to offer.

Aoife Hamilton and Sandra Bolan from High Rise Lisburn being presented with the Award for Best Use of Social Media by representatives of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, at the Social Enterprise NI Awards. Pic credit: Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards

“Our aim in opening High Rise was for it to be somewhere that all families could come to enjoy leisure time together.

"Best of all, and what we are most proud of, is that as a Social Enterprise, all profits from High Rise go to our charity, which helps parents locally and across the UK.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the Social Enterprises represented at these Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a true honour for High Rise to be recognised amongst such worthy organisations, all of which do an incredible job in delivering positive social impact and helping to create a better world for all of us, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.