High Rise Lisburn recognised at annual Social Enterprise NI Awards
The centre was also shortlisted for Best Start Up and Best Consumer Facing Social Enterprise at the gala awards ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by over 600 people from across the Social Enterprise and wider business sectors, and was hosted by Northern Ireland’s Social Enterprise Ambassador, presenter Cate Conway.
Marie Marin, Chief Executive of charity Employers For Childcare, which owns and runs High Rise said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this Award, just a year after reopening, in recognition of our use of social media in promoting all that High Rise has to offer.
“Our aim in opening High Rise was for it to be somewhere that all families could come to enjoy leisure time together.
"Best of all, and what we are most proud of, is that as a Social Enterprise, all profits from High Rise go to our charity, which helps parents locally and across the UK.
“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the Social Enterprises represented at these Awards.
"It was a true honour for High Rise to be recognised amongst such worthy organisations, all of which do an incredible job in delivering positive social impact and helping to create a better world for all of us, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.
"The evening was a true celebration, and I would like to commend the team at Social Enterprise NI for organising such a superb event, we are already looking forward to next year!”