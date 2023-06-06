Celebrations for South Eastern Trust team for their contribution to the covid vaccination programme

As a result of the team’s sterling efforts and commitment, 335,000 vaccines were delivered and 1370 staff were employed to work in the Mass Vaccination Centre in a variety of roles, working 29,422 shifts that equated to 237,370 hours.

Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth has described the award as an amazing achievement in recognition of the work of the HR team adding, “HR’s willingness and commitment to go above and beyond, at a time of already increased pressures across HSC, is a wonderful example of Collective Leadership at its best. I am so proud of the team’s contribution and achievement.”