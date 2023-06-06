Register
Celebrations for South Eastern Trust team for their contribution to the covid vaccination programme

The South Eastern Trust’s HR Team is celebrating being awarded the title of HR Team of the Year at the NI Health Care People and Management (HPMA) Awards for it’s significant contribution to the Vaccination Programme in Northern Ireland.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

A dedicated HR Vaccination team led by Assistant Director of Human Resources, Noeleen McCreanor was established at a rapid pace.

As a result of the team’s sterling efforts and commitment, 335,000 vaccines were delivered and 1370 staff were employed to work in the Mass Vaccination Centre in a variety of roles, working 29,422 shifts that equated to 237,370 hours.

Members of the HR team collecting their award.Members of the HR team collecting their award.
Members of the HR team collecting their award.
Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth has described the award as an amazing achievement in recognition of the work of the HR team adding, “HR’s willingness and commitment to go above and beyond, at a time of already increased pressures across HSC, is a wonderful example of Collective Leadership at its best. I am so proud of the team’s contribution and achievement.”

