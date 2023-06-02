South Eastern Health Trust launches new volunteer ‘Meeter & Greeter’ service in Lisburn

The service, supported by Volunteers, was set up to support patients coming to the new building, to help them find their way to the appropriate clinic or department.

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre opened its doors in February 2023 and provides state of the art accommodation for seven GP Practices, and a wide range of primary and community care services, all under one roof.

Volunteers carry out a variety of essential roles, for example Volunteer Drivers, Activity Volunteers, Ward Volunteers, Peer Supporters and Befrienders in the community. These Volunteers give up their time to help a diverse range of patients and clients in our hospitals, facilities and in the community.

Julie Cusick, Volunteer Services Facilitator, Sonya Duffy Volunteer Services Manager, and Jonathan Patton, Trust Chairman with Volunteers at the launch

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton, who attended the launch, said: “I am delighted, especially on the first day of Volunteers’ Week to launch this new service. Volunteers within the Trust play an important role in helping our patients and service users and their selfless dedication and commitment really makes a difference to the lives of so many people.”

Meeter and Greeter, Irene Richer who is volunteering in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre, explained: “I have been volunteering in the Trust for 12 years and I feel I want to give something back. The Meeter and Greeter role allows me to meet people and help direct them around the new facility. I love being a Volunteer, I would recommend it to anyone.”

Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy highlighted the importance of the role and added: “The Meeter & Greeter service is already running successfully in the Downe and Ulster Hospital. Visitors who arrive at each of the hospitals appreciate the welcome and guidance Volunteers provide.

Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy, Volunteer Irene Richer, Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton, and Volunteer Paul Whitten

" Many patients arrive at hospital feeling vulnerable or concerned and having the support of Meeters and Greeters and a friendly face makes all the difference. We are delighted that we can provide this service in the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre to enhance the patient experience.”