Celebrations in order as Ulster Hospital pharmacist wins top award

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
The magnificent surroundings of Queen’s University’s Great Hall provided the backdrop as Ulster Hospital’s Olivia Casey was awarded the Northern Ireland Pharmacist Supervisor of the Year.

The prestigious accolade was voted for by Pharmacy undergraduate students who carry out their clinical placements within the Trust.

Head of Pharmacy and Medicines Management at the Ulster Hospital, Jill McIntrye, described Olivia’s “enthusiasm for teaching” and “ability to proactively encourage and support undergraduate students whilst on experimental hospital placement is commendable.”

A newly qualified Pharmacist herself, Olivia’s students described how much they enjoyed learning from her and how much they wanted to follow in her footsteps.

Back row – Esther Brownrigg (Clinical Pharmacy Development Lead), Roisin O’Hare (Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist, NI Universities Network). Front row Niall O’Boyle (Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist ) , Olivia Casey and Lisa Lennon (Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist). Pic credit: SEHSCTBack row – Esther Brownrigg (Clinical Pharmacy Development Lead), Roisin O’Hare (Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist, NI Universities Network). Front row Niall O’Boyle (Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist ) , Olivia Casey and Lisa Lennon (Trust Lead Clinical Education Pharmacist). Pic credit: SEHSCT
“As only newly qualified, I was really impressed with Olivia and her desire to learn and teach,” said one of her students.

“Her level of detail was impressive and I really enjoyed learning from her.

"She’s already a great pharmacist being newly qualified and I’d love to follow in her footsteps.”

