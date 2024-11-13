Trust bids farewell to Sheila after 35 years of service to safeguarding children and families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 35 years of tireless dedication, Senior Social Work Manager in Children’s Safeguarding Services, Sheila Simons has retired from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

Sheila began her career in August 1988 with the Lisburn Unit of Management, transferring to the Down Unit in February 1989, where she established her enduring legacy.

Over the years, Sheila navigated restructuring within the Trust, first as part of the Down Lisburn Trust and later the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, working primarily within Children’s Safeguarding Services in the Down sector.

Sheila’s dedication to social work was briefly extended to Adult Disability Services, but her primary focus remained on children’s safeguarding.

Sheila cutting her retirement cake. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Reflecting on her career, Sheila shared: “What has stood out for me most of all is the compassion of the staff, many driven to make real changes in people’s lives.

"One of my main drivers was to give a voice to those who did not have one, particularly children who often found themselves in circumstances not of their making.

"I have many fond memories of times spent with the children and young people, sharing good laughs and creating memories.”

Sheila’s work has been particularly ground-breaking in the fields of Domestic Abuse and Public Protection.

Maurice Largey (Asst. Director Cared for Children), Lyn Preece (Director Children’s Services and Social Work), Sheila Simons, Jason Caldwell (Asst. Director for Children’s Safeguarding Services), Fiona Gunn (Asst. Director Social Work Learning & Improvement) & Marie-Louise Sloan (Asst. Director Residential/Leaving Care Services). Pic credit: SEHSCT

She worked in partnership with various partners across Northern Ireland to bring impactful changes, such as the introduction of Operation Encompass, domestic homicide reviews and the development of responsible reporting guidelines for journalists.

Her advocacy extended to legislative work where she gave evidence to the justice committee to address technology-facilitated abuse, advancing protections for vulnerable individuals.

Throughout her career, Sheila connected with local, regional and international experts, who travelled to Northern Ireland to share their expertise and contribute to lasting improvements in public protection.

In December 2018, Sheila’s contributions were formally recognised with an MBE for her services to Social Care and the Protection of Women and Children.

Assistant Director for Children’s Safeguarding Services, Jason Caldwell said: “On behalf of your friends and colleagues in the South Eastern Trust, thank you, Sheila, for your tireless dedication, for your leadership and the immeasurable difference you have made. I wish you nothing but joy, peace and fulfilment in your retirement.”