Watch: UTV journalist Barbara McCann reveals: 'If I hadn’t gone for my mammogram it could have been too late for me’

A familiar face to Northern Ireland television viewers has opened up about her breast cancer journey to encourage others to come forward for screening.

UTV journalist Barbara McCann has shared her own story, which serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of early detection.

"A routine mammogram saved my life,” said Barbara. “I would not have detected this myself as the cancer in my breast was so small. I was not in the habit of ever checking myself and I always thought things were fine.”

When Barbara received her invitation to attend for breast screening, she set it aside, believing she did not need to go due to a recent operation to remove a benign tumour from her ovaries and given that she had a few cancer checks carried out.

Barbara and her mum Margo McCann enjoying a cuppa together.

However, a change of heart led her to attend the appointment, which ultimately revealed a small cancerous tumour in her breast.

"If I had decided not to go for that mammogram, it would have been another three years before I was tested and that might have been too late for me.”

Barbara recalled how it felt to get the cancer diagnosis.

"When I got the call to go to the Ulster Hospital following the results of my biopsy, I suspected that there was something, so I was quite prepared.

UTV journalist Barbara McCann.

"When the consultant said to me “You have breast cancer, but it is treatable” I immediately felt relieved because I knew I would be in very good hands. I wasn’t afraid, I was never afraid because I am a very positive person. So I just thought, I’ll hand it over to the experts.

"The consultant said to me right away we can do the operation next week. But I thought, oh no, I am Best Woman at my best friend’s wedding in two weeks and I didn’t want to miss that, so he agreed to carry out the operation three weeks later.”

Barbara has found strength and support from her family and friends throughout her journey.

"I did worry about what my family would think. My sister Helen was with me when the consultant gave me the news and we went off straight away to have a cup of coffee.

"We discussed it and we knew that I would be in good hands, so that was fine. I had to tell my mum and she was very supportive, she put her arms around me and hugged me and said everything will be fine, as mum does.

"My friends have been absolutely wonderful and are so very supportive, they visit me all the time.”

Ulster Hospital Consultant breast surgeon, Ms Lynn Darragh highlights the importance of self-examinations.

"It is vital for women to examine themselves regularly so they learn what is normal for them. If you know what is normal for you, it makes it easier to notice any changes. If you notice a new lump or any other unusual signs, it is essential that you speak to your GP.

"Every woman aged 50 to 70 is invited for mammograms every three years. These screenings are crucial for detecting pre-cancerous changes or cancers while they are still small and more treatable. Even if it seems inconvenient, attending these appointments can save your life.

"Signs to look out for include a new lump either in your breast or under your arm that does not go away with your cycle. Other signs are changes to your nipple, a new rash, discharge of blood or fluid coming out of one nipple or the appearance of the nipple being pulled in. Sometimes you can get changes in your skin, for example puckering or dimpling.

"If your GP decides that you need a referral to the Breast Clinic, we try our best to make sure patients are seen as soon as possible. The majority of patients that attend the Breast Clinic following tests, do not require any further treatment. For those who have been diagnosed with cancer, a range of treatments are available. This may include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.”

One year on from her diagnosis and treatment, Barbara remains optimistic.

"I am very grateful for the treatment that I received and I am very happy and positive about the future. I know I will be looked after every year with my mammograms. In fact, I had my first mammogram since my treatment this year. If you are invited for a mammogram, please attend. Don’t do what I did initially and say no because it could save your life.”