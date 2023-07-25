The Cancer Research group in Dromara has raised a phenomenal £10,608.43 for the charity.

The funds were raised in June during the group’s annual House to House Collection in Dromara and the surrounding Townlands.

The group secretary Pauline Crompton would like to thank the collectors and the public for their very generous donations.

The money raised helps to ensure the continuation of research into treatments and cures for cancer and related illnesses.

Cancer Research UK was formed 20 years ago, in 2002. However, the charity’s history goes back much further, to 1902, with the founding of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund.

Thanks to supporters and fundraisers, their pioneering work into how to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer has benefitted millions of lives over the past 120 years.