Lisburn skin cancer survivor urges people to enjoy the sun safely this summer

As the sunny weather is predicted to return, a Lisburn skin cancer survivor is urging people to enjoy the sun safely this summer.

The call from Kieran Drinkwater, 35, comes as melanoma skin cancer cases have hit a record high of 17,500 per year in the UK and are projected to soar by around 50% over the next two decades, according to the latest analysis by Cancer Research UK.

Kieran, who believes he owes his life to his mother who pushed him to visit his GP about a ‘mark’ on his forehead, understands the devastation of a skin cancer diagnosis all too well and is passionate about raising awareness.

Kieran realised that the fact that his mole had grown and changed shape were possible indicators that it could be cancerous and he contacted his GP in March 2021.

Lisburn Kieran Drinkwater urges people to stay safe in the sun this summer. Pic credit: Cancer Research

Still in lockdown, doctors were not seeing patients face to face and he was asked to send photographs of his mole to his GP who made an urgent referral.

Kieran said: “After it was removed, I had to wait a further three weeks on the results of a biopsy to find out if it was cancerous or not. That was the worst part for me and the three weeks felt like months and months.

“I’m young; I’m relatively healthy and have had no significant health issues, so it was a shock when I was told it was cancer.

“It is hard to describe how you feel when you get that news. It was a bizarre experience; I just had this feeling of disbelief at what I was hearing.

“On a positive note, skin cancer is one form of cancer which they know a lot about and they were hopeful that with further surgery it would be all gone.”

Kieran had another operation on June 21, 2021 to ensure any remaining cancer cells were removed and was relieved to be given the all-clear in August.

“I have fair skin so I was never a sun worshipper,” he continued. “I always put a high factor sun cream on unless I was out doing a bit of gardening and forgot. I would never have dreamt that I could get skin cancer.

