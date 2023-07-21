Lower Ballinderry man gets his tractor in gear and raises over £15,000 for Craigavon cancer unit

A local man who is travelling across Northern Ireland on his tractor has raised over £15,000 for charity in recent weeks.

Michael Timmons from Lower Ballinderry travelled around all six counties of Northern Ireland in a Massey Ferguson 390 beginning on April 27 to raise funds for The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital, which is a specialist treatment centre for cancer patients.

Michael’s own late wife Joan was treated at the Mandeville Unit over a period of several years and received exceptional care.

As cancer is unfortunately something that the vast majority of people have experience with in some form or another Michael set himself the challenge of taking on this tractor run in order to raise vital funds for the work of the Mandeville Unit.

Michael Timmons and members of his family present a cheque to The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital. Also included is Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

Over the course of three days Michael travelled 200 miles across the country, visiting each of Northern Ireland’s six counties.

In total Michael raised £15,519.94 and recently presented a cheque for the fantastic sum to The Mandeville Unit at the Craigavon Area Hospital.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley joined with Michael and his family to present the cheque in memory of his late wife Joan who received exceptional care by the staff of the Mandeville Unit.

Michael Timmons presented a cheque to Mr Don Hull Consultant Haematologist, and Acting Ward Manager of Mandeville Unit Claire O’Connor. Also pictured is Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

"I had the pleasure of being present when Michael and his family presented this cheque to the Mandeville Unit,” said Mrs Tinsley.

“Thanks to the kind and generous contributions from the public, he presented this amazing amount of money, even the 94p!!he never kept a penny for expenses.