Chef Paula announced as charity ambassador

Celebrating their 50th year, Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) is the leading voluntary organisation raising funds for life saving research into the causes and possible cures for kidney disease in the province. The charity also promotes organ donation and fully supports the new Opt Out legislation becoming law in Spring 2022.

NIKRF founders, Mrs Josie Kerr MBE, and her husband Walter, realised the need for research into the disease. Since then many clinicians and scientists linked to the Renal Unit in the Belfast City Hospital have benefited from the charity.

Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund is delighted to announce chef and food writer Paula McIntyre, MBE, as their Ambassador to help the charity promote awareness of kidney disease

One of Northern Ireland’s renowned chefs and food writers, Paula is a regular contributor on both radio and television. She said: “I am honoured to become Ambassador for this Northern Ireland charity who play such an important part in funding the ongoing research into kidney disease. In accepting the role I am looking forward to combining my passion for cooking and food to highlight diet, which is an important ingredient in the fight against renal disease. With the charity celebrating 50 years this is an exciting time to come on board.”