Children’s Services unveils festive magic with Christmas door competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Christmas Door Competition has become a cherished tradition within the Child Health Service, transforming the clinical atmosphere into a colourful, exciting festive wonderland.
The competition not only enhances the Christmas holiday spirit, it also serves as a fundraising opportunity for charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year over £200 was raised for UK based Dreamflight charity which takes children with a serious illness or disability on their holiday of a lifetime to Orlando.
Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton said: “I am delighted to judge the wonderful display on each of the doors here in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre.
"The competition helps create a warm and inviting atmosphere for the children attending appointments.
"It’s not just about decorating doors, it’s about creating a memorable experience that becomes a source of joy and comfort during the holiday season.”