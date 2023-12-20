Register
BREAKING

Children’s Services unveils festive magic with Christmas door competition

Children’s Services at Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre got into the Christmas spirit with the return of their annual Christmas Door Competition.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Christmas Door Competition has become a cherished tradition within the Child Health Service, transforming the clinical atmosphere into a colourful, exciting festive wonderland.

The competition not only enhances the Christmas holiday spirit, it also serves as a fundraising opportunity for charity.

This year over £200 was raised for UK based Dreamflight charity which takes children with a serious illness or disability on their holiday of a lifetime to Orlando.

Most Popular
Warren House Consultant Clinical Psychologist Anna Shepherd was crowned the winner at the annual Christmas Door Competition and is awarded the all-important trophy and some festive treats by South Eastern Health Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton. Pic credit: SEHSCTWarren House Consultant Clinical Psychologist Anna Shepherd was crowned the winner at the annual Christmas Door Competition and is awarded the all-important trophy and some festive treats by South Eastern Health Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Warren House Consultant Clinical Psychologist Anna Shepherd was crowned the winner at the annual Christmas Door Competition and is awarded the all-important trophy and some festive treats by South Eastern Health Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Read More
Residents of Pond Park Care Home enjoy Christmas celebrations with children from...

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton said: “I am delighted to judge the wonderful display on each of the doors here in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre.

"The competition helps create a warm and inviting atmosphere for the children attending appointments.

"It’s not just about decorating doors, it’s about creating a memorable experience that becomes a source of joy and comfort during the holiday season.”

Related topics:Orlando