Children’s Services unveils festive magic with Christmas door competition

Children’s Services at Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre got into the Christmas spirit with the return of their annual Christmas Door Competition.

The Christmas Door Competition has become a cherished tradition within the Child Health Service, transforming the clinical atmosphere into a colourful, exciting festive wonderland.

The competition not only enhances the Christmas holiday spirit, it also serves as a fundraising opportunity for charity.

This year over £200 was raised for UK based Dreamflight charity which takes children with a serious illness or disability on their holiday of a lifetime to Orlando.

Warren House Consultant Clinical Psychologist Anna Shepherd was crowned the winner at the annual Christmas Door Competition and is awarded the all-important trophy and some festive treats by South Eastern Health Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton said: “I am delighted to judge the wonderful display on each of the doors here in Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre.

"The competition helps create a warm and inviting atmosphere for the children attending appointments.