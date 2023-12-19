Residents of Pond Park Care Home enjoy Christmas celebrations with children from Jolly Rodgers
The intergenerational activity between Jolly Rodgers and Pond Park Care Home is one of LGNI’s 20 grant activities across NI.
Jolly Rodgers staff engaged with LGNI through training for Early Years Practitioners and created new links with Pond Park Care Home.
They are using LGNI’s small grant to add value to their Christmas activities bringing their children and residents of the Pond Park together to enjoy some festive activities, conversations and most importantly lots of fun.
The activity brought so much life and festive cheer to the care home with residents being delighted to see the children, getting involved in singing and doing Christmas crafts.
LGNI Director Vicki Titterington said: “Creating opportunities for older and younger people to get together, learn from one another and enjoy each-others company is vital in today’s society when generations are usually apart.
"Today’s event demonstrates the benefits of taking an intergenerational approach to activities that are already happening for all involved, whether its educational, addressing loneliness or simply making people feel valued.
"Our wish is for intergenerational connections to be the norm in our communities and happening all year round.”
The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch commented: “Christmas provides a wonderful opportunity to strengthen connections and relationships between people.”
Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn, added: "This event today is a perfect example of how an intergenerational approach to activities can be beneficial for everyone.”