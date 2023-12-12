Christmas magic sprinkled over Ulster Hospital’s children’s unit with delivery from Fairy Bricks

A fantastic donation of Lego sets were happily accepted by staff at the Ulster Hospital for those children who will be spending Christmas on the ward over the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From a single hospital donation in 2012, Fairy Bricks charity now donates Lego sets to over 200 hospitals throughout the UK.

Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialists Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair, based in the Children’s Unit said they were delighted to have received the “kind donation” and that the kits will be used throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialist’s Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair with the Fairy Bricks Lego donations. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The sets range across all ages from two plus to those master Lego builders who are staying with us in the unit,” said Sharon and Gillian.

"We are so grateful for the donation and the sets will be used as a way of doing activities with the children and young people.