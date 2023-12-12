Register
BREAKING

Christmas magic sprinkled over Ulster Hospital’s children’s unit with delivery from Fairy Bricks

A fantastic donation of Lego sets were happily accepted by staff at the Ulster Hospital for those children who will be spending Christmas on the ward over the festive period.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From a single hospital donation in 2012, Fairy Bricks charity now donates Lego sets to over 200 hospitals throughout the UK.

Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialists Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair, based in the Children’s Unit said they were delighted to have received the “kind donation” and that the kits will be used throughout the year.

Read More
Enjoy some festive treats at the Dundonald Christmas Market
Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialist’s Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair with the Fairy Bricks Lego donations. Pic credit: SEHSCTUlster Hospital Health Play Specialist’s Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair with the Fairy Bricks Lego donations. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialist’s Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair with the Fairy Bricks Lego donations. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

“The sets range across all ages from two plus to those master Lego builders who are staying with us in the unit,” said Sharon and Gillian.

"We are so grateful for the donation and the sets will be used as a way of doing activities with the children and young people.

"We will also use these as rewards for treatment received throughout the year too.”

Related topics:Lego