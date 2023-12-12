Christmas magic sprinkled over Ulster Hospital’s children’s unit with delivery from Fairy Bricks
From a single hospital donation in 2012, Fairy Bricks charity now donates Lego sets to over 200 hospitals throughout the UK.
Ulster Hospital Health Play Specialists Sharon Pauley and Gillian Sinclair, based in the Children’s Unit said they were delighted to have received the “kind donation” and that the kits will be used throughout the year.
“The sets range across all ages from two plus to those master Lego builders who are staying with us in the unit,” said Sharon and Gillian.
"We are so grateful for the donation and the sets will be used as a way of doing activities with the children and young people.
"We will also use these as rewards for treatment received throughout the year too.”