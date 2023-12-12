With just days to go until the ‘big day’ arrives, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will be welcoming festive visitors to enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of Dundonald Christmas Market on Thursday, December 14.

Setting up once again on Comber Road Square from 4pm-8pm, this year’s market will see over 30 stalls with local artisan food producers, street food vendors art and craft, ready to meet and greet the local community.

Whether you are shopping for Christmas gifts or festive treats for you and your family, the market will have you covered.

Producers in attendance will include The Daily Apron, Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, Tom & Ollie and The Mini Baker among many others. Street food to enjoy will be available from Urban Street Grub and The Curious Farmer, with luxurious slow baked hot chocolate from Moon Gelato.

Pictured at the launch of the Dundonald Christmas Market is, (l-r) Cllr John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Regeneration & Growth Committee, with Andrew McGuire, Chala Chai and Tori McCaughey, Tori's Coffee, Bakes and Cakes. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

If you plan to come along to do some Christmas shopping, you will be spoilt for choice by the local makers including Fiddle Fig Jewellery and Susanna Banks Art.

There will also be the opportunity to make sure the family dog has a Christmas to remember as you can pick up some unique treats from The Woofternoon Tea Company.

Festive music will be in the air throughout the evening, as a fantastic line-up of local musicians will be ready to entertain visitors and traders with some of their favourite seasonal tunes.