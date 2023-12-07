Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh brings some Christmas joy to the children at the Ulster Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Santa Claus and the Mayor met the children, their families and healthcare staff at the hospital and distributed selection boxes to the children to brighten their spirits during their hospital stay.Lydia Harrison who is a patient in the Paediatric Unit, was so excited to see Santa and the Mayor, her mum Amy said: "As soon as we heard the bells coming, Lydia was so surprised. All the children got up out of bed and pulled the curtains back. Lydia is autistic and she loves Santa and especially chocolate!"
Welcoming the Mayor to the Unit, Hospital Play Specialist, Sharon Millar commented: "It is always a very exciting time for the children. They love to meet Santa and the Mayor too and get a little treat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Some children may be in hospital for a varying length of time and may not have had the opportunity to meet Santa outside. This is so lovely that they can enjoy this experience while being nursed in hospital."Delighted to spend time on the ward, Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan added: "It is so lovely to see a smile on the children's faces, if we can bring Santa along to meet the children and give them a little token in the run-up to Christmas, then the visit is worth it.”