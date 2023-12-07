Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh brings some Christmas joy to the children at the Ulster Hospital

The Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital welcomed some special guests, with a surprise visit by Santa Claus and the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, who came along bearing gifts to bring some festive cheer to the children in the Unit.

Santa Claus and the Mayor met the children, their families and healthcare staff at the hospital and distributed selection boxes to the children to brighten their spirits during their hospital stay.Lydia Harrison who is a patient in the Paediatric Unit, was so excited to see Santa and the Mayor, her mum Amy said: "As soon as we heard the bells coming, Lydia was so surprised. All the children got up out of bed and pulled the curtains back. Lydia is autistic and she loves Santa and especially chocolate!"

Welcoming the Mayor to the Unit, Hospital Play Specialist, Sharon Millar commented: "It is always a very exciting time for the children. They love to meet Santa and the Mayor too and get a little treat.

Lydia Harrison with Santa and Mayor, Cllr Andrew Gowan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

