Cloonavin joins World Downs Syndrome Awareness campaign

On Monday (March 21), Cloonavin will light up blue and yellow as symbol of support for those living with the genetic condition, along with their families, friends and carers.

Councillor Richard Holmes said it was an important gesture, especially for the local Downs Syndrome community: “Causeway Downs Syndrome Support Group has been in existence since 2001, and in that time it has provided an invaluable service to its members in Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballymena and their surrounding areas.

“The group is led by a passionate team who are committed to improving the lives of children while encouraging inclusiveness across society and I was delighted to see so many members join me recently at our Council headquarters.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Una Crowe, Chair of Causeway Downs Syndrome Support Group

“We are fortunate to have such an active group in our Borough and its benefits are clear to see. I’m very glad to have this opportunity to show Council’s support and I hope it encourages others to think about the importance of inclusion.”

The Chairperson of Causeway Downs Syndrome Support Group Una Crowe added: “The ethos of our group is to support and empower our children and young people with Downs Syndrome from birth to adulthood, to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and help them reach their full potential, and to take and enjoy their rightful place in the community.”

