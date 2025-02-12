Coleraine football club East-End FC nominate local charity Sure Start to feature on youth kits this season
East-End FC have nominated Sure Start Coleraine to feature on youth kits this season, raising awareness of the charity which provides support to families on the north coast.
Sure Start Coleraine, located on Society Street in the town centre, offers support to parents with children under four years old who live in particular catchment areas.
There are three main areas of support provided by Sure Start: Health and Wellbeing, Play and Early Learning and Family Support Service.
Rab Sharkey, Chairman at East-End FC, said: “We are delighted to team up with Sure Start. Their dedication and hard work knows no bounds, supporting local families - many of which proudly wear an East-End shirt!
"What better way to show our appreciation than to feature them on our kits and give them the recognition they deserve.”
Elaine Donnelly, Sure Start Programme Manager said: "Coleraine Sure Start provides support to local families while they are in their early years, through health, play and family support initiatives.
"We are delighted that East-End Football Club nominated us as their chosen charity and to have our logo on their football kits! Some of the boys have connections with Sure Start and we are pleased to have these community connections with the club.”