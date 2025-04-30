Community mental health nurse conquers Everest challenge to help support suicide charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Libby Elliott from the South Eastern Trust’s Lisburn Community Mental Health Team has taken mental health awareness and support to new heights, by completing the incredible challenge of reaching Everest Base Camp, along with a group of sixteen keen climbers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together they helped raise an outstanding £26,574 for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

Passionate about promoting mental health and suicide prevention, Libby combined her personal goal with a powerful fundraising mission, braving high altitudes, tough terrain and freezing temperatures to help support those in crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The climb was arranged by local social media influencer, Caroline McKenna who is known as ‘acountydownunder’,

Libby Elliott climbed to Everest Base Camp to raise money for PIPS Suicide Prevention charity. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Libby explained: “Last summer I was selected to undertake the challenge of Everest Base Camp in order to raise money for PIPS Charity, a cause very close to my heart.

"Working as a Community Mental Health Nurse you see so many people who are suffering from ill mental health and I wanted to do something to challenge myself and help support those affected by suicide.

“There is such a demand for services and PIPS Suicide Prevention help provide counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental un-wellness, a much needed service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby Elliott climbed to Everest Base Camp to raise money for PIPS Suicide Prevention charity. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Completing Everest Base Camp was definitely one of the most physically and mentally challenging things I have completed in my entire life but keeping in mind the why behind the challenge it helped me with each and every step.”

Libby’s colleagues in the Lisburn Community Mental Health Team have praised her for her determination, selflessness and courage, describing her achievement as a powerful symbol of hope.