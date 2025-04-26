Trust staff lace up their running shoes to raise funds for Ugandan hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teams from the South Eastern Trust’s encompass Digital Team will take on the challenge of the Belfast Marathon Relay on Sunday May 4, 2025, in support of the Friends of Kiwoko Hospital charity.

The two teams will cover the 26-mile route in relay format, with each runner completing legs between 4 and 7.5 miles.

While the challenge is a physical one, the team is driven by a shared purpose, raising funds for a charity that is close to the hearts of many across the South Eastern Trust.

The Trust established a connection with Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda in 2006. Since then, numerous staff have fundraised and travelled to Kiwoko, sharing their expertise and offering support to the staff.

The encompass Digital Team will be taking on the Belfast marathon to raise money for a hospital in Uganda. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Speaking about the challenge, Chief Nursing & Midwifery Information Officer, Angela Reed said: “The Digital Teams have worked together to bring about the biggest Health and Social Care transformation in a generation through the introduction of encompass.

"Staff are from a range of professional backgrounds and are keen to continue to grow together through investing in their own health and wellbeing for a great charity.”

Commenting on taking part in the marathon, Senior Nursing and Midwifery Digital Transformation Officer, Gillian McKee stated: “It was hard to begin training, but talking and laughing with your colleagues, brings some fun alongside raising funds for a very worthwhile cause.”

Digital Practice Officer, Faye Murray is taking part in her first marathon event. Faye added: “I wanted to do something as part of a team.

"I have never run before, so to undertake this for a charity that is linked with healthcare in another country makes it even more special.”