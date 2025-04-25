Stephen goes the extra mile to raise vital funds for Lisburn Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn man Stephen McLoughlin recently pulled on his running shoes and took to the streets of Northern Ireland to raise vital funds for Lisburn Cathedral.

Stephen decided to put his passion for running to good use and, on April 12, he set off from Lisburn to run 168 miles around the Diocese of Connor over four days.

Lisburn Cathedral celebrated its 400th year last year, and a building of that age is in a constant state of upkeep. The attention at the moment is on the cathedral hall which needs a major renovation.

As the Cathedral Church of the Diocese of Connor Stephen, who is the musical director at Lisburn Cathedral, decided to do a lap in a bid to do his bit and has managed to raise over £8,000.

Stephen and Greg getting ready to set off on their run in aid of Lisburn Cathedral. Pic credit: Stephen McLoughlin

Stephen, together with his running partner Greg McClure, set off from Lisburn at 7am on April 12 and arrived back at the Cathedral at 7.20pm on April 15.

"At the outset we had a good team of people helping us choose the safest route around the diocese, preparing to support us during the run with a stocked motorhome ready with lunches, snacks, first aid (thankfully not needed) and somewhere to have a rest for a moment,” explained Stephen. “The whole team spirit of the event was evident from an early stage.

"Despite the early start we had a good crowd to cheer us off from the cathedral and about eight runners joined us on the initial stage to Belfast.

"Just on the outskirts of Lisburn we enjoyed a special rendition of Chariots of Fire by members of Lisburn Community Orchestra.

Members of Lisburn Community Orchestra gave the pair a musical send off at Hilden, playing Chariots of Fire. Pic credit: Stephen McLoughlin

"After a short coffee boost Greg and I got our heads down and ran from Belfast to Whiteabbey and followed trails to Straid and later Mounthill. We picked up a few runners after Larne and pushed on towards our first stop and the end of Day 1 (44.5 miles) in Glenarm.”

On day two Stephen and Greg ran from Glenarm up the coast to Bushmills (41.5 miles).

"The weather again was fabulous,” Stephen continued. “A few showers hit us, one particularly heavy shower as we approached Bushmills, but we had been discussed earlier in the day the saying ‘when it’s raining look for the rainbow’ and sure enough a magical huge rainbow opened up as we descended into Bushmills.”

On day three the pair set off from Bushmills, through Portrush, Portstewart, Coleraine, Loughan, Grange and eventually Randalstown (48 miles).

Stephen, Donna McCullough, Julie Collins, Raymond McCullough and Greg at Bushmills at the end of day two. Pic credit: Stephen McLoughlin

"We started early, again with good company, but Greg and I knew this was going to be a long day - and it was the toughest.

"I had a sore knee from the end of day one. Accumulated tiredness made the end of day three tough. It had been discussed about stopping day three early and adding those miles into day four but we were both determined to keep going.”

Day four was all about bringing it home for the final 35 miles.

"Although straighter routes could be found between Randalstown and Lisburn we wanted to be as accurate to the diocesan border as we could so we lengthened the route to include places such as Gotnagallon and approach Ballinderry through endless back roads.

There was plenty of encouragement along the way. Pic credit: Stephen McLoughlin

"After a good start and getting ahead of schedule for the first 13 miles of the day my knee started to take a turn for the worse and the next 15 miles were a painful mixture of hopping and walking, eventually with the aid of a walking stick made from a tree branch.

"Our last stretch of road was from the Moira roundabout home when we had been told by a few of the runners previously running with us that they would like to join us again. However we did not expect to see an army of runners. ”After a quick prayer my Moses like walking stick was discarded and lo and behold my knee was fine.

"So we had our fastest stretch of the whole run from Moira to Lisburn with car horns blasting, groups of people shouting and holding posters and like the scene from Rocky the amount of runners seemed to increase as we got closer to Lisburn once again.

"Almost exactly on time we arrived at the gates of Lisburn cathedral to be met by our lovely church family pulling streamers, holding banners and cheering.”

Stephen is grateful to everyone who supported him on the run and would like to thank all those who donated to the fudnraising cause.

"I will most likely never win a marathon and the same for the people that ran with Greg and I through the 168 miles. But that’s ok - it was about being together.

Stephen's family welcomed him back to Lisburn at the end of the 168 miles. Pic credit: Stephen McLoughlin

"Mr Nesbitt lending us his van, Martin spending four days making us sandwiches, Raymond and Donna sharing their house, Doug directing the traffic, Andrew telling us about fish, Julie never stopping with stories for 30 miles, Victor Victorious the spaniel whose owner shared with us in Coleraine, Sammy who walks four miles three times a week and is having treatment for cancer at the moment, for Louise who can’t tell the difference between a sheep and a cow sign, Emily who will never be employed as a sign maker but shines, and Greg who is the most humble physical machine I know.

"The financial contributions stand beyond £8,000, for which we thank every contributor, but this run turned into something much more real than a fundraiser. And my knee has not recovered yet, but as the saying goes ‘if you can’t fly run, and if you can’t run walk, and if you can’t walk crawl. But whatever you do keep going forwards’ (Martin Luther King Jnr).”