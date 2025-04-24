Drumbeg ladies celebrate 65th anniversary of WI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In November 2024, Drumbeg ladies celebrated 65 years of their Women’s Institute.

Amongst the members at the dinner, which was held in Lisburn Golf Club, was Hazel Ervine, a founder member, who had the honour of cutting the celebratory cake.

Drumbeg WI dates back to 1959 when a preliminary meeting was held in Charley Memorial School on October 16.

At the meeting it as decided to form a new institute. The first meeting of the institute was held on Thursday November 12, 1959 when 40 women attended and formed Drumbeg Women’s Institute.

The ladies of Drumbeg WI celebrate the group's 65th anniversary. Pic credit: Drumbeg WI

Since then, Drumbeg WI has been involved in the community in and around Drumbeg, and meetings are held monthly, on a variety of subjects from craft to science and everything in between.

Over the years, Drumbeg WI have had many successes, both regionally and nationally, in craft, art, music, golf, bowls, and floral art.

Members have taken part in several public consultations and community events, promoting the needs of women in the greater Lisburn area, including raising the issue of people trafficking at WI Annual General Meeting and bringing forward a resolution on the dangers of electric vehicles at low speed, when they can’t be heard.

The WI continues to attract speakers in many areas of life, the walking group meets weekly no matter what the weather, and the culture club organises trip to productions in various theatres.

Drumbeg WI meets on the third Thursday of the month at 7.30pm in Drumbeg Orange Hall and new members are always welcome.