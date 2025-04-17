Tesco NI sponsors Schools Trail for kids at 2025 Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco Northern Ireland is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Schools Trail at the 2025 Balmoral Show, a fun-filled and educational adventure designed for children.

As Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural and food event, the show will take place from May 14th to 17th and welcome over 1,000 school children to take part in this interactive experience.

Aimed at primary, secondary, and special needs school pupils, as well as youth groups and clubs, the one-hour guided activity will provide young participants with an engaging introduction to food, farming, and agriculture in NI. This year, the trail is set to be even more special, as Tesco NI’s own Community Champions will help guide the children through interactive stations, supporting both pupils and teachers along the way.

“Tesco’s Community Champions are dedicated to making a difference both in-store and within the wider community. We are thrilled to have them leading the Schools Trail this year, helping inspire the next generation about local farming and food production,” said Shannon McFarland, Local Marketing Manager at Tesco NI.

As part of the experience, the children will stop by the Tesco Theatre Kitchen in the NI Food & Drink Pavilion, where local chefs will be providing demonstrations, including Ian Morton from Andrews Flour and Bronagh Duffin from BakeHouse NI.

“Kids will enjoy learning with the various demos planned, and we’ll make sure they’re well-fuelled with snacks to keep their energy levels up for a fantastic day out!” Shannon added.

Now in its 156th year, the Balmoral Show will once again be held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, in Lisburn. For more details on booking and costs for the Schools Trail, visit: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/belfastheritagetours/items/