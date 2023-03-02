Concerns raised over lack of parent and child parking at new Lisburn £40m health hub

Concerns have been raised about traffic queues and parking at Lisburn’s new £40m health hub.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust opened its new Primary and Community Care Centre (PCCC) in recently.The Lagan Valley Hospital site accommodates seven GPs and multi-disciplinary services as a one stop location for community health.However, Lisburn South councillor, Jenny Palmer has highlighted parking safety concerns “flagged” up by local residents.She said: “I have recently had to use the new primary health service and it was great to not have to wait for hours in A&E before being seen.

“However, the queues outside the hospital are way out onto the main road. There are no marshals managing people through the system.

“There are large amounts of vehicles that need someone to divert this traffic on to the site. It was flagged up to me that there are no carpark spaces for mother and child or mother and baby and the spaces that are there are quite tight.

Councillor Jenny Palmer voiced concerns over traffic management at the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

“At the same time there are a lot of disabled spaces that are not being used. Could we write to the trust about this, it should be quite easy to do.”

Castlereagh East Alliance councillor, Martin Gregg said: “In this day and age it is probably parent and baby rather than mother and baby.

“I have a slight difficulty about writing to the trust if we don’t provide the same parking spaces. We should be updating our own policy.”

