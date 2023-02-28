South Eastern Health Trust celebrates staff achievements at awards ceremony

Nearly 600 South Eastern HSC Trust staff were recognised for their hard work and dedication to their roles in the Trust’s Celebration of Achievement awards, which was held recently in Dundonald Elim Church.

It was a welcome return for the awards that celebrated a wide range of Trust sponsored accreditations and qualifications completed by staff between 2018 to 2023.

The ceremony was put on hold throughout the covid pandemic, but staff continued to rise to the challenge with their studies, building their knowledge and empowering themselves to take on new roles within the organisation.

The ceremony was officiated by Interim Director of HR and Corporate Affairs, Claire Smyth who opened the event by commending the award winners for their efforts.

Staff who received Trust sponsored accreditations and qualifications at the Celebration of Achievement awards.

Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter presented each member of staff with their awards and Acting Chairman, Jonathan Patton addressed the crowd to close the proceedings, taking time to thank not only Trust staff but also the volunteers from the Elim Church who provided their services and catering for the day.

Director of HR and Corporate Affairs, Claire Smyth was delighted to host the awards. She explained, “Our People Plan supports the growth of our staff development. Since 2018 nearly 600 people have completed qualifications, which is a wonderful accomplishment.

“I am so proud of everyone and excited to be able to continue our culture of professional and personal development throughout the organisation.”

Communications Officer, Sarah Commander who was awarded two Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) qualifications at the event added: “It was really nice to be invited along to take part in today’s celebrations.

"It is not easy to work and study at the same time, so it is great to see the Trust recognising the hard work and effort that staff have put in to be able to obtain their new qualifications.

“It has also been lovely to have the opportunity to catch up with the group that I studied with, as well as the Course Tutors. There was a great sense of camaraderie between us all which provided a good support network while we were completing our studies.”

