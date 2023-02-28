Step up for the Lagan Tow Path Hospice Celebration Walk to mark 40 years of care

The much-loved Lagan Tow Path Hospice Walk is back for 2023 as one of the Hospice Celebration Walks taking place from April to June.

The Lagan Tow Path Hospice Celebration Walk takes place on Saturday May 20. Starting at Lagan Valley Civic Centre, and finishing at Belfast Activity Centre, Barnett’s Park, this stunning 12km walk will take you along the river and canal system through a variety of wetland, riverside meadows and mixed woodland from Lisburn to Belfast.

Dr Gerry Millar, NI Hospice’s Chairman, said: “This year’s Hospice Celebration Walks reflect how 2023 is a milestone year for NI Hospice. Over the past four decades, the Walks have helped Hospice raise millions towards helping provide specialist care for babies, children and adults.

“Hospice is currently facing a perfect storm of challenges including rising costs and increasing demand for our services, so we need your support now more than ever in order to continue our 40 years of delivering care in our communities.

“We now need you, your friends and your families to get their boots on and celebrate life with us! The Lagan Tow Path Hospice Celebration Walk promises to be a great day out with family and friends and will help Hospice continue our caring work in local communities."

Registration for the Lagan Tow Path Hospice Celebration Walk is free. Each participant who attends will receive a Hospice T-shirt, a pin-on label to let people know who you are walking in memory or support of; and a fundraising pack to help you raise as much vital funds as possible.

Each participant is being challenged to raise a sponsorship target of £100.

