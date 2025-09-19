Creative Health Network sets out Northern Ireland Strategy Plan in First Year Review

The Northern Ireland Creative Health Network has published its first year review and set out clear next steps to co-create a Northern Ireland Creative Health Strategy that can be embedded in policy.

The plan is designed to address fragmented activity and bring creative health closer to the core business of the health system.

The review proposes convening senior leaders across the Public Health Agency, NICON, the five Health and Social Care Trusts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Arts Care, Developing Healthy Communities and Ulster University to shape the strategy.

It highlights learning from approaches taken in Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland, and plans to connect with the National Centre for Creative Health and the UK All Party Group on Creative Health, with exploration of an All-Party Group at Stormont.

The network highlights that there is widespread recognition of the value of creative health, but practice remains fragmented and often seen as fringe to the priorities of the health system. The next phase has been designed to respond to this by developing a co-created national strategy and policy for creative health.

Will Nicholson, convenor of the Northern Ireland Creative Health Network, said: “The review sets out a practical route to move creative health from the margins to the mainstream. We are bringing system leaders together to co-create a Northern Ireland strategy and embed creative health into policy, learning from other nations and focusing on what will work in our context.”

Will’s review records specific outcomes from the first year that underpin this direction. These include a high level summary strategy for the network with five priorities and references to evidence, and the establishment of the Derry and Strabane Creative Healthy City Taskforce with partners in Donegal for a cross border scoping project.

The network also participated in the NICON annual event with a fringe session on the benefits of creative health chaired by the Chair of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and endorsed by NICON’s Director.

Barry Macaulay, chief executive of Arts Care, a founding member of the network, said: “The review shows why a Northern Ireland strategy is needed. There is strong activity across wards and community spaces, but it is dispersed. A clear framework, built with health and arts partners, will help join up delivery and support better conversations inside the health system.”

The report notes further steps to build momentum. It sets out plans to connect with national bodies, and a programme of events through 2025 and early 2026 to engage stakeholders and maintain profile, including partnership activity with the Ulster Orchestra, the Irish Doctors Orchestra and the Bamford Centre for Mental Health.

Background information in the review confirms that the network has moved from an informal group to a formal, recognised and valued network with a steering group, high level strategy and brand. It records more than 500 attendees across events in the year, growth in membership from 78 to 129, and establishment of core infrastructure including a holding web page hosted on the Arts Care website. The review acknowledges early support from the Baring Foundation in creating the conditions for this work.

Will Nicholson said: “The network has taken a relationship-led approach. Building trust with health partners has been essential, and the next phase focuses on co-designing the strategy with those who will use it.”

Barry Macaulay added: “This is about practical delivery as well as policy. The partnerships and events set out in the review give a platform to test ideas, gather evidence and make the case for creative health in Northern Ireland.”

For more information about the Creative Health Network go to artscare.co.uk/creative-health-network