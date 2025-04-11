Crumlin student goes to new heights to raise vital funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crumlin woman Emma Adair is pushing herself to new limits in April by taking on two challenges to raise vital funds for charity.

Emma, a 22 year old student, abseiled 120ft down the Europa Hotel in Belfast for charity. But her challenge doesn’t stop there as she also aims to complete 1,500 squats during the month of April to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Emma lives with Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is taking on these two challenges in memory of her Nana, Veronica, who lived with the same rare condition and sadly died in November 2024.

She is fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions, and has already raised over £1,500.

Crumlin woman Emma Adair is raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK in memory of her grandmother. Emma is pictured with her Nana, Veronica. Pic credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK

Emma, who is currently in her final year at Stranmillis University College studying Early Childhood Studies, was diagnosed with FSHD, a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness, at the age of seven.

“My Nana also had FSHD,” explained Emma. “So, when my mum started noticing early signs, like me walking differently, tripping over a lot, and having a slightly wonky smile, she took me to get tested.

"Nana and I used to call it our ‘superpower’, something special that we shared.

"We were very close and I’m taking on these challenges in her memory and to help fund vital research and support those living with this condition.”

Crumlin woman Emma Adair abseiled down the Europa Hotel to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Pic credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK

While the symptoms and severity of FSHD vary, for Emma it is fatigue, walking and pain in her arms that she struggles with most.

"Tiredness is the biggest factor for me, and it is getting worse, as is my walking,” she continued. “But I’m determined to make the most of life.

Emma found out about the Belfast Abseil while searching for fundraising ideas on Muscular Dystrophy UK’s website.

Keen to raise money to help the charity fund research into treatments, she also wants to increase awareness of FSHD and other muscle wasting conditions in memory of her Nana.

“There’s currently no cure for FSHD or any other muscle wasting condition, and for many it leads to significant mobility loss,” she explained.

"I knew I wanted to do some fundraising to help so that more research can be done. But I also want to get people talking and raise awareness. When I talk about my condition, hardly anyone has heard of it, and I’d like to change that.”

Jodie Whitham, Community Fundraising Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Emma for taking on not one but two challenges for us this month.

"The money she has raised in her nana’s memory will make a real difference and help us to continue to fund research to improve understanding of muscle wasting conditions, provide help and advice to those who need it, and accelerate new treatments.”

You can support Emma’s fundraising at https://www.justgiving.com/page/emma-adair-1

A free Information Day for adults and parents of children living with a muscle wasting condition is taking place on June 4 at Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

Speakers will cover a range of topics including research updates, physiotherapy and personal experience of living with a condition, focusing on support and services available in Northern Ireland.

