Dean of Dromore raises almost £5000 for Southern Area Hospice fundraiser
Rev. Geoff and his friends raised this amount by cycling from Dromore to the Southern Area Hospice, hosting their own sit out in Dromore on Friday December 8,and by hosting a Carol Service in Dromore Cathedral on Sunday December 10.
Thanking Rev Geoff and everyone involved in the fundraising, James McCaffrey, Fundraising Officer SAHS said: “We are delighted for the continued support of Rev. Geoff and all at Dromore Cathedral.
"His support really boosts John Dalzell’s final total, and John really appreciates Geoff calling down to present it. They have become great friends.”
John Dalzell OBE, sits out on Hill Street Newry on the run up to Christmas for Southern Area Hospice and has done so for the past 32 years.
To date John has raised £2.1million for Southern Area Hospice.