Dean of Dromore raises almost £5000 for Southern Area Hospice fundraiser

Rev. Geoff Wilson, Dean of Dromore, recently presented Mr. John Dalzell with an amazing £4751.74 towards his Christmas Sit-Out for Southern Area Hospice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rev. Geoff and his friends raised this amount by cycling from Dromore to the Southern Area Hospice, hosting their own sit out in Dromore on Friday December 8,and by hosting a Carol Service in Dromore Cathedral on Sunday December 10.

Thanking Rev Geoff and everyone involved in the fundraising, James McCaffrey, Fundraising Officer SAHS said: “We are delighted for the continued support of Rev. Geoff and all at Dromore Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev. Geoff Wilson, Dean of Dromore, presents Mr. John Dalzell with an amazing £4751.74 towards his Christmas Sit-Out for Southern Area Hospice. Pic credit: Southern Area Hospice Services

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His support really boosts John Dalzell’s final total, and John really appreciates Geoff calling down to present it. They have become great friends.”

John Dalzell OBE, sits out on Hill Street Newry on the run up to Christmas for Southern Area Hospice and has done so for the past 32 years.