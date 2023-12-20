Hydebank knitters create wonderful festive gifts for those less fortunate
Since early autumn prisoners have been tirelessly knitting the items for Bangor Salvation Army to be given out at their annual carol service.
Hydebank Governor Richard Taylor said: “This is another great example of how Hydebank is giving back to our community. It has been a tremendous effort by those in our care and indeed our prison staff.
“The knitting project was undertaken in partnership with churches in North Down as well as our partner agencies, and a fabulous collection of blankets, hats, snoods and children’s toys created.
“It’s been a fantastic effort. It has allowed those in our care to give something back to their communities whilst supporting one another. They’ve also benefitted by learning new skills which are both practical and encourage good mental health.”
Governor Taylor added: “I’m delighted to say that this project will continue, and we will be producing more hand-knitted teddy bears, blankets as well as children’s hats, scarves and knitted cardigans for the Friends Across Borders initiative.”
Linda Cunliffe, from Bangor Salvation Army, said: “For the Salvation Army, part of celebrating Christmas means doing what we can to bring comfort and joy to people who are struggling.
“The efforts of the young men, women and girls at Hydebank has just been incredible and will mean so much to those who will reach out to us for help at this time.”