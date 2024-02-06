Dedicated nurse manager retires after 42 years of outstanding service at Thompson House Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandra has been an integral part of Thompson House Hospital in Lisburn, demonstrating dedication, professionalism and kindness throughout her remarkable career.

She lives in Lisburn with her husband Michael and whilst raising a family and managing a family business, Sandra consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patients, their families, staff teams and the Lisburn community.

Her distinguished career is not just a testament to her skills as a Nurse Manager, but also to her ability to balance personal and professional responsibilities with grace and resilience.

Sandra Best with staff from Thompson House Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Sandra's tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, making her retirement a bittersweet moment for the entire Thompson House Hospital community.

Reflecting on her career, Sandra said: “I have had a wonderful time, it’s been such a journey. Thompson House Hospital is a centre of excellence, we have always put the patient first and that’s why I loved working here.

"I hope to be back doing some bank work to continue helping out in Thompson House and have also signed up to do a bit of volunteering.

Sandra with her daughters Amy and Laura. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I enjoy the rapport with patients and staff. Thompson House is like one big family, it’s been such a privilege.”

Assistant Director of Disability Services, Clare McStay added: “We congratulate Sandra on her extraordinary 42- year career.