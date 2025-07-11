Dedicated team delivers specialist sensory support for deafblind patients
The team offers a wide range of services including social work support, technical aids and rehabilitation, tailored to meet the complex needs of those with combined hearing and sight loss.
Deafblindness, also known as dual sensory loss, is defined as a combined hearing and visual impairment that significantly affects a person’s ability to communicate, access information and navigate their environment.
Recognising the unique challenges faced, the Trust has made specialist services available to ensure individuals receive person-centred, meaningful support.
Within the South Eastern Trust area, two Specialist Deafblind Practitioners are in post, providing comprehensive assessments and bespoke support plans.
These focus on how individuals access communication, one-to-one human contact, social interaction and emotional wellbeing, as well as support with mobility, assistive technology and rehabilitation needs.
South Eastern Trust, Community Services Manager, Sue Curry, emphasised the importance of support for those with a sensory loss and said: “We aim to make our services appropriate and recognise that, although a person is deafblind, mainstream services for either deaf or blind individuals may not meet their unique needs.
“Within the Sensory Support Team, we provide information and advice in ways that are fully accessible to deafblind Service Users.
"We also work closely with local and national organisations to build services across the Trust and raise awareness of the deafblind community.”
The Sensory Support Service is open to all and referrals can be made by professionals, carers, family members or individuals themselves by contacting the Lisburn Team on (028) 9260 7746.