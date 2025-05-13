Defibrillator training in Whitehead as part of Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week

By Helena McManus
Published 13th May 2025, 11:13 BST
Spaces still remain for free defibrillator training sessions in Whitehead this week.

Held by Peter Kerby, the sessions are taking place at Whitehead Methodist Church as part of an ongoing programme of events for Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week.

“Learning how to use a defibrillator can genuinely save lives, giving you the confidence to act quickly in an emergency,” said Music and Mind, the organisation behind Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week. “This is a brilliant opportunity to gain a crucial skill, so don’t miss out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sessions take place today (Tuesday, May 13) from 7:00-7:30pm and 7:30-8:00pm, along with Wednesday, May 14 from 6:00-6:30pm and 6:30-7:00pm.

Spaces still remain for free defibrillator training sessions in Whitehead this week. Photo: Tanja-Denise Schantz from Pixabayplaceholder image
Spaces still remain for free defibrillator training sessions in Whitehead this week. Photo: Tanja-Denise Schantz from Pixabay

Spaces can be reserved via Eventbrite here.

Healthy Body Healthy Mind week (May 10-18) aims to encourage everyone in Whitehead and beyond to take part in some form of exercise or activity during the week to improve their fitness, engage with others, or to challenge themselves to do a little more than they currently do.

Related topics:Mind
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice