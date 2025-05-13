Defibrillator training in Whitehead as part of Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week
Held by Peter Kerby, the sessions are taking place at Whitehead Methodist Church as part of an ongoing programme of events for Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week.
“Learning how to use a defibrillator can genuinely save lives, giving you the confidence to act quickly in an emergency,” said Music and Mind, the organisation behind Healthy Body Healthy Mind Week. “This is a brilliant opportunity to gain a crucial skill, so don’t miss out.”
The sessions take place today (Tuesday, May 13) from 7:00-7:30pm and 7:30-8:00pm, along with Wednesday, May 14 from 6:00-6:30pm and 6:30-7:00pm.
Spaces can be reserved via Eventbrite here.
Healthy Body Healthy Mind week (May 10-18) aims to encourage everyone in Whitehead and beyond to take part in some form of exercise or activity during the week to improve their fitness, engage with others, or to challenge themselves to do a little more than they currently do.