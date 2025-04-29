Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whitehead-based organisation is encouraging the local community to back a week of ‘Healthy Body Healthy Mind’ events.

Music and Mind was behind the successful ‘Pay It Forward’ week in March, which encouraged people in Whitehead – and beyond – to carry out good deeds.

Next on the calendar is Healthy Body Healthy Mind week (May 10-18), coinciding with this year’s Mental Health Week.

The initiative aims to encourage everyone in the town to take part in some form of exercise or activity during the week to improve their fitness, engage with others, or to challenge themselves to do a little more than they currently do.

The team from Music and Mind will be marking a mental health campaign this May with ‘Healthy Body Healthy Mind’ week. Image: Music and Mind

"We strongly believe that a healthy lifestyle can help with a healthy outlook on life; the team have again partnered up with East Antrim Counselling to promote the week,” a statement from Music and Mind read.

"We are calling on all the clubs, pubs, churches, schools and societies within the town to try and organise something during the week that can be open to everyone to come along and try it out. It doesn't have to be that physical or demanding. It's to encourage participation and social engagement as well as help people get healthier.

"If you'd like to get involved or have any ideas for the week, please contact the team on the Facebook page Music and Mind, call Noel McKee on 07926361201, or email [email protected]."

Updates on activities for the week will be posted on the Whitehead Community Association and Music and Mind social media pages.

"We look forward to a busy week of activities to get the town fit for the summer,” Music and Mind added.