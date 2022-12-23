Register
Deputy Mayor brings a very special visitor to the Ulster Hospital for Christmas

The Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, Councillor Michelle Guy brought a very special visitor along to the Paediatric Unit, based at the Ulster Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:34pm

The Deputy Mayor was delighted to spend time talking to the young people on the ward and she even allowed them to wear her chain of office for a few photographs.

She said: “It is a privilege to be here with my good friend Santa today to wish all of the Children and staff a very happy Christmas and deliver some Christmas treats from the members of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.”

Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Millar added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Santa for taking some time out of his very busy day to visit and also thank Deputy Mayor Guy and the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council members for their kindness and their very welcome donation of toys and selection boxes to the young people in our care.”

