Deputy Mayor brings a very special visitor to the Ulster Hospital for Christmas

The Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, Councillor Michelle Guy brought a very special visitor along to the Paediatric Unit, based at the Ulster Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Deputy Mayor was delighted to spend time talking to the young people on the ward and she even allowed them to wear her chain of office for a few photographs.

She said: “It is a privilege to be here with my good friend Santa today to wish all of the Children and staff a very happy Christmas and deliver some Christmas treats from the members of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.”

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor Councillor Michelle Guy with Sharon Millar, Santa, Gillian Sinclair at the Ulster Hospital

Advertisement

Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Millar added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Santa for taking some time out of his very busy day to visit and also thank Deputy Mayor Guy and the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council members for their kindness and their very welcome donation of toys and selection boxes to the young people in our care.”

Santa paid a visit to the children at the Ulster Hospital

Advertisement

Santa and Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy paid a visit to the children at the Ulster Hospital